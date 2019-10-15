Biden: Trump ‘Most Corrupt President’ in ‘All of Our History’

During Tuesday’s CNN-New York Times Democratic debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that President Trump is “the most corrupt president in modern history and I think all of our history.”

Biden said, “I said from the beginning that if, in fact, Trump continued to stonewall what the Congress is entitled to know about his background, what he did, all the accusations in the Mueller Report, if they did that, they would have no choice but to begin an impeachment proceeding, which gives them more power to seek more information. This president — and I agree with Bernie — Senator Sanders, is the most corrupt president in modern history and I think all of our history. And the fact is that this president of the United States has gone so far as to say, since this latest event, that in fact, he will not cooperate in any way at all…will not do anything to cooperate with the impeachment. They have no choice but to move.”

