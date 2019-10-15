Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, choked up when he accused Donald Trump and his administration of eroding his respect for the office of U.S. President during an ABC News interview released Tuesday.

(Clip occurs at 4:28-5:31)

A partial transcript is as follows:

AMY ROBACH: President Trump will likely see, or at least, read about this interview. Anything you’d like him to hear from you?

HUNTER BIDEN: No, no. It’s really hard for me to say anything snarky right now or combative because I was raised to respect that office. I don’t know, it’s making me emotional.

ROBACH: Why do you think you’re getting emotional?

BIDEN: Because I am really proud of being an American, but I have to admit, I take no pleasure in this watching this death spiral of this administration, this president and the people that surround him.

ROBACH: How do you think this will all play out in the history books?

BIDEN: I don’t know. I hope that the history hasn’t been fully written yet. I hope that a lot of people that have a chance at redemption here stand up for what is right.