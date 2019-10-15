Kamala Harris: Trump ‘Like a Two-Year-Old with a Machine Gun’ on Twitter

During Tuesday’s post-Democratic debate coverage on MSNBC, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) described President Donald Trump as being “like a two-year-old with a machine gun” when using Twitter.

Defending her repeated calls for Trump to be banned from Twitter, Harris said, “Ask the whistle-blower. Ask members of the United States Congress. Ask the people who are prepared to testify about this president’s lawlessness and obstruction of justice. Ask the people and the families in El Paso when that shooter admitted in his manifesto that he was influenced by Donald Trump’s tweets. Donald Trump has 65 million followers on Twitter, and we are to take seriously that the weaponization of this platform by the president and the need therefore of a private corporation to be held accountable to say he has abused the terms. And it could result literally in the threat to safety of human beings who are participating in the process of justice.”

She continued, “Are speech does not condone or protect threats to the safety of other human beings. and so that is what we are talking about.

She added, “The fact is that he is irresponsible. He is erratic. He does not —he is like a two-year-old with a machine gun. Right? He doesn’t understand the power of his words or his actions in way that they will actually impact and could end other human beings’ lives. So whether he understands it or not, look, he is the president of the United States. I don’t actually care where he understands it or not. Because he is he has shown that he is not responsible enough to self-regulate. He has shown he is not responsible enough to edit what he says.”

