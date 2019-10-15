Pelosi: We’re Not Having a Formal Impeachment Vote ‘at This Time’

During a press conference on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that the House of Representatives will not be voting to formalize an impeachment inquiry right now.

Pelosi said, “[T]here’s no requirement that we have a vote, and so, at this time, we will not be having a vote.”

Pelosi also responded to a question on why they wouldn’t just vote to call the White House’s bluff by stating they’re not there to call bluffs.

