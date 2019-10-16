Barstool Sports’ Portnoy on LeBron James: ‘He’s a Hypocrite’ — ‘How Tone-Deaf Do You Have to Be?’

Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy ripped into Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” for siding with communist China over pro-democracy Hong Kong protesters.

Portnoy called James a “hypocrite” for his contradictory tweets about remaining silent on China when he has been outspoken in his social activism in the United States, saying he is not speaking out against China because he cares more about his money.

“Just keep your mouth shut, how tone-deaf do you have to be?” Portnoy stated.

“I mean, everything he says he’s hypocritical,” he added. “This may be the issue where people finally wake up, because like we have said, it doesn’t matter what side of the aisle you’re on. It doesn’t matter. Everybody agrees — this is about basic human decency, and you care more about your money and becoming a billionaire. That’s it.”

Portnoy predicted James would have a “huge pseudo-apology” coming soon.

“But it’s fake,” Carlson replied.

“Everything about him is fake,” Portnoy responded. “He just showed his true colors.”

