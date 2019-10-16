Dem Rep. Smith: Trump ‘Insulted’ Mattis ‘at Great Length’ During Syria Meeting

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-WA) stated that during a meeting at the White House, President Trump responded to criticism of his ISIS strategy by former Defense Secretary James Mattis by insulting Mattis and that the president “basically said, consider the source. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He’s a terrible general.”

Host Chuck Todd asked, “I understand that, at one point, before the leaders walked out, that Senator Schumer made a point that his first Defense Secretary, Jim Mattis, said doing this is guaranteeing the reemergence of ISIS. How did the president handle that criticism from his former defense secretary?”

Smith responded, “He insulted the former defense secretary at great length.”

Smith added, “He attacked the messenger. Basically, he said, and I don’t want to get into specifics, I have an enormous amount of respect for General Mattis. The president does not. And he basically said, consider the source. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He’s a terrible general. So, that was how he dealt with General Mattis’ concerns.”

