Lindsey Graham: I’ll Become ‘Trump’s Worst Nightmare’ if He Doesn’t Stop Slaughter of Kurds

During Wednesday’s broadcast of the Christian Broadcasting Network’s “The 700 Club,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he would become President Donald Trump’s “worst nightmare” if he allowed Turkey to continue its assault on the Kurds in Northern Syria.

Graham said to host Pat Robertson, “To your viewers: If you are not praying for the Kurds, we should all be ashamed of ourselves. It was the Kurds who worked with the America military to destroy ISIS. If we abandon the Kurds, it will be dishonorable. It will be a disaster.”

He continued, “I am looking to President Trump to change this. I will do anything I can to help him, but I will also become President Trump’s worst nightmare. I will not sit along the sidelines and watch our good ally, the Kurds, be slaughtered by Turkey and watch Iran move into Syria and become another nightmare for Israel. This is a defining moment for President Trump — he needs to up his game.”

He added, “President Trump, if you are listening to this interview, if you remove all of our forces from Syria, you are throwing the Kurds over, ISIS will come back on your watch and Iran will take over and you, my friend, will be in great jeopardy of losing the election.”

