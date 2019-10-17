Abby Huntsman: Trump Is So Embarrassing — ‘I Don’t Know How People Can Stand by the President’

On Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Abby Huntsman said she was embarrassed by President Donald Trump.

In reacting to reports that Trump called General James Mattis “the world’s most overrated general” during a meeting with congressional leaders, Huntsman said, “I was so embarrassed yesterday. I’m so so tired of living in a reality show. This is what I feel like is happening every single day, and now it’s just become normal. It’s become normal.”

She added, “The thing that made me most irate is how he talked about General Mattis who served his country for 41 years. If you want to talk about democracy though, and people who have kept our democracy intact, it is people like General Mattis who stood next to our allies. That is by the way the reason he resigned and he said, I care about our allies and want to respect them. You want to go up against James Mattis? Really? You think that’s going to be a winning argument for yourself. I don’t know how people can stand by the president when he says things about people like that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN