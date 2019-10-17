Clyburn: ‘Soul of This Great Country Is at Stake,’ GOP Must Not Support Trump’s Lawlessness

On MSNBC Thursday, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said “the soul of this great country is at stake” if the lawlessness of President Donald Trump’s administration is allowed to continue.

Clyburn said, “With each passing moment, we seem to be getting reinforcement to the notion that this president, this administration, will turn the Constitution on its head in order to further his personal agenda, whatever that is. So, yes, we are in a different place than we were 24 hours ago. But I suspect over the next 48 hours, we will be in a different place as well. It is becoming very clear to the American people that we have an outlaw in the White House. We have an administration that is conducting itself as if it’s some crime outfit. We are in a different place. The soul of this great country is at stake and I am hopeful that our Republican colleagues on these committees will begin to ask the right kinds of questions and stop trying to defend this lawlessness that has taken place in this administration.”

