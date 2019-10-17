Mattis Jokes About Trump’s Criticism: ‘I Guess I’m the Meryl Streep of Generals’

"I’m not just an overrated general. I’m the most overrated general," Mattis says. "I'm honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress. So I guess I'm the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me." pic.twitter.com/Hzpe5lUeje

Mattis said, “I do stand before you, as was noted here, really having achieved greatness. I mean, I’m not just an overrated general. I am the greatest, the world’s most overrated. … I owe New York for this. Because Senator Schumer, have I thanked you for bringing my name up in a rather contentious meeting in Washington where this grew out of? So, I would just tell you too that I’m honored to be considered that by Donald Trump. Because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress. So, I guess I’m the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly, that sounds pretty good to me. And you do have to admit that between me and Meryl, at least we’ve had some victories.”

