Romney: Ceasefire Announcement ‘Far from a Victory’

During a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) stated that while he welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire in Syria, “It is far from a victory.”

Romney said, “I welcome the vice president’s announcement of a ceasefire, which will prevent further loss of life. I hope the agreement is honored. … The announcement today is being portrayed as a victory. It is far from a victory. Serious questions remain about how the decision was reached to precipitously withdraw from Syria and why that decision was reached.”

He later added, “Further, the ceasefire does not change the fact that America has abandoned an ally. Adding insult to dishonor, the administration speaks cavalierly, even flippantly, even as our ally has suffered death and casualty.”

