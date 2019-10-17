Trump Jr. on the Difference Between Him, Hunter Biden: ‘We Were International Business People Before Politics’

During an appearance on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Hannity” on Fox News Channel, first son Donald Trump, Jr., author of the forthcoming book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” criticized those comparing him and his siblings’ successes to the benefits Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, had received that have recently come under scrutiny.

Hunter Biden had been under scrutiny in recent weeks given his father’s candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and his association with a so-called “whistleblower” effort to initiate impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr. noted to host Sean Hannity he and his family were in international business long before his family’s entrance into politics.

“If Donald Trump Jr. took one-point-five dollars from China — not $1.5 billion, Sean — just one-point-five dollars, we’d solve the fake news media problem because their heads would explode and there would be none of them left,” he said. “It would be over if I did that for a ‘no-show’ job for $83,000 a month in Ukraine. Do you know what the difference between the Bidens and us are? We were international business people before politics, and we gave up doing all new deals going forward. We didn’t become magically international business people because of our political position. We put that all aside.”

The younger Trump criticized the double standard further, noting the timeline of Hunter Biden’s “opportunities” coincided with his father’s political rise.

“Now they do the ‘family is off-limits,’ ‘kids are off-limits,'” he added. “Hunter Biden is 50. I wasn’t off-limits when it started at 38. Hunter Biden shouldn’t be off-limits now. Baron is 10. They have no problem going after him. They’ve had no problem going after my children as young as four at the time when they started making those comments on my little Chloe. The double standard is despicable.”

