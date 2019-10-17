Wasserman Schultz on Ukraine: ‘Well-Orchestrated Effort’ Over Long Period of Time to Influence 2020 Election

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) sounded off on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over alleged wrongdoing in a phone call with Ukraine’s president.

Wasserman Schultz said evidence “appears” to show there was a “well-orchestrated effort” over time to threaten Ukrainian leadership to “influence” the 2020 presidential election.

“What has been stitched together by the evidence that has been uncovered throughout our impeachment inquiry is that this appears to have been a well-orchestrated effort over a long period of time to … threaten a foreign country and its leadership in order to be able to influence … the 2020 election and go after one of the president’s chief political rivals,” Wasserman Schultz outlined.

She later added, “This inquiry is going to continue to stitch together the evidence that more and more to me is demonstrating that the president’s intention was … to pressure a foreign country and its leadership to help him in his own personal and political ambitions.”

