Maher: Doesn’t Biden Have to ‘Go Away’ to Avoid Hurting Party Like Franken Did?

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden does have a “Ukraine problem” and didn’t answer the question on that matter in the debate very well. Maher then wondered if Biden has to “go away” to avoid tainting the Democratic Party like former Senator Al Franken (D-MN) did.

Maher said, “Joe Biden has a little Ukraine problem too. He didn’t answer that question too well, I thought, in the debate. He didn’t own it. His son was getting 50 grand a month to do nothing in a field he knew nothing about. It’s very swampy. My question is this: Al Franken had to go away for the Democrats. Because they said, well, we have to be like Caesar’s wife on the #MeToo issue. We can’t have any tainting on that, so that the Republicans can’t say, oh, you guys are bad on that too. Doesn’t the same apply to Ukraine and Joe Biden?”

