Maxine Waters: Mulvaney ‘Outed’ Trump as ‘the Most Corrupt Man in America’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, “outed” President Donald Trump as “the most corrupt man in America.”

Mulvaney later released a statement saying, “There was absolutely no quid pro quo between Ukrainian military aid and any investigation into the 2016 election.”

Waters said, “Well, that’s typical of Trump and all of his minions around him. They say what is on their mind asks then when they discover they’ve messed up they try to so-called walk it back. So Mulvaney said exactly what was going on. There was a quid pro quo. Absolutely. He can try and walk it back all he wants, but just think about this. The president is talking about the reason he’s into this altogether is simply he’s trying to get the president of the Ukraine to investigate corruption. He’s the most corrupt man in America, the president of the United States who has cheated, you know, contractor, subcontractors, won’t show his own tax returns to Americans, who has cheated students who in the fake university so-called up in New York, the Trump University and he’s talking about, he’s going all of the way to Ukraine so that he can get the president to investigate corruption. Give me a break. They’re liars. They’re cheaters. These are con men. So Mulvaney said exactly what was on his mind and he discovered he messed up. So you messed up, but you told the truth and guess what? You’re all going to get caught.”

On Mulvaney’s statement, Waters said, “He knew exactly what he was saying. He didn’t just make a mistake. He was very clear and very deliberate. So Mulvaney, you just outed the president of the United States and all that’s going on around him with you and Giuliani and all of you involved, and so we get it, and it’s on record now and you can’t take it back.”

