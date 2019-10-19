Cleaver: I Don’t Want to Remove Trump from Twitter, It’s Dangerous to Mess with the 1st Amendment

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Representative Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) dismissed 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) call to remove President Trump from Twitter and stated that when you mess with the 1st Amendment, you move into dangerous territory.

Host Neil Cavuto asked, “Congressman, take his Twitter account away, what do you think of that?”

Cleaver responded, “Not much. Look, when we start messing around with the 1st Amendment, I think we are moving dangerously into becoming something that I don’t think any of us want to be as a nation.”

