Booker: ‘Having a Sound Mind’ I Will Restore Dignity Lost Under Trump’s Leadership

Sunday on MSNBC, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said his “sound mind” will restore the dignity America lost under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

Booker said, “I have to say that this is going to have repercussions that are going on for years now. Having a sound mind and commitment to our values, I know what I will bring to that office, not only restoring dignity at home but rejoining with our allies in a concerted effort to create peace not just in that region but to deal with so many other growing, looming challenges.”

He added, “The re-election of Donald Trump means our chances of dealing with global climate change have been dramatically reduced. The re-election of Donald Trump means we are going to continue to see America more isolated from other nations and we will see more influence by nations like Russia who are causing trouble not just in the Middle East but undermining western democracy from Lithuania to the European Union. So I am looking forward to being commander-in-chief to begin to bring a sound policy, a stronger alliance and make sure that we are leading with our values in a world that desperately needs more American leadership, not Trump leadership but the kind of American leadership that we are — that the rest of the country, as I talk to world leaders are yearning to see again from this nation.”

