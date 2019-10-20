Buttigieg: Trump Is Making ‘American Less Safe’ with Syria Withdrawal

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg accused President Donald Trump of making America less safe by withdrawing from Syria.

Buttigieg said, “My reaction is those kinds of phrases have the darkest rhymes in world history. We don’t talk about cleaning out people, especially when there is an ethnic minority that has faced atrocities and appears to be facing crimes against humanity and atrocities right now.”

He added, “The security concerns of Turkey could be taken seriously without green lighting the kind of thing that this president has allowed, but the real consequence of this isn’t just what is happening to Kurds or what is happening in Syria. It is what is happening to the United States of America. Because when American presidents, when an American president talks like that, when an American president pulls the rug out from under people who trusted us with their lives, that is going to have implications for American interests all over the world. Anyplace in the world where we need someone to trust us, to go out on a limb, to fight alongside our troops, it is going to be harder, and that could last for decades, and will make America less safe.”

