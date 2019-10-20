CNN’s Stelter ‘Worried’ Facebook Allowing Free Speech Means Ads Will Reach ‘the Most Vulnerable People’ with ‘Lies’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” host Brian Stelter voiced his concern with Facebook’s commitment to allowing free speech on its platform.

Stelter said he is “worried” that Facebook supporting free speech on its platform could result in ads reaching “vulnerable people” with “lies.”

“Facebook is knowingly accepting money from people who they know are lying,” Stelter lamented. “Broadcast television networks do have to accept ads from anybody as well when you’re running for a campaign, but the difference with Facebook is that Facebook allows you to reach the most vulnerable people over and over and over again and target them with lies over and over and over again. And it’s not just Trump that’s going to do this. Other politicians will in the future as well. That’s personally why I’m worried.”

