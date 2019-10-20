GOP Sen. Johnson: Media ‘Has No Curiosity’ to Get Answers on Ukraine

Sunday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) addressed the whistleblower complaint regarding a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s president and the corruption that has come to light from the 2016 presidential election.

During “Life, Libery & Levin,” Johnson referenced a 2017 Politico report that outlined claims about the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee working with Ukrainian officials ahead of the election, questioning why nobody in the media has had the “curiosity” to get answers on what took place.

“[T]here are so many questions. I’m really not throwing out any accusations. I’m not making any allegations. I’m just saying there are so many questions that remain unanswered, and they really remain unanswered because, by and large, the press has no curiosity about trying to get the answers to these things,” Johnson told host Mark Levin.

