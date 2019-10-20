Hurd: No Ukrainian Officials Said ‘They Felt Like Their Arms Were Being Twisted’

On Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said that during the committee’s depositions of State Department officials, there were no reports of Ukrainian officials believing there was a quid pro quo in regards to military aide.

Partial transcript as follows:

BRENNAN: Do you think that there was, if not a quid pro quo, an understanding or a perception of one between the White House and Ukraine?

HURD: That- that’s a good question and to me that’s the heart of this- this- this matter. And what was the- you know, if there was a quid pro quo, what was it for? Was it for investigation of the previous election? Or was it to get dirt on- in- it for- for 2020? And what we haven’t heard yet- we haven’t heard from any Ukrainian official that felt like there was this arrangement. We haven’t even had an- a Ukrainian official tell a State Department official that their- that they felt like their arms were being twisted. I would have thought based on some of the State Department officials that we’ve met- that we’ve interviewed so far, that you would even get an inkling of that was happening. When I was in the CIA, I participated in, you know, diplomacy as well. And this is very often that a- the country you’re posted to, in this case let’s say Ukraine, if they hear something, they’re going to go to their contacts at the embassy and say, “hey what does this actually mean?” And we haven’t gotten any whiff of that when it comes to this- to this issue. I also want to know who did Rudy Giuliani actually talk to.