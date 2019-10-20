Maxine Waters: McConnell Can’t Save Trump from Impeachment — ‘It’s Not Going to Work’

Sunday on MSNBC, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) would not be able to “sweep” the evidence House Democrats are collecting “under the rug,” against President Donald Trump in their impeachment inquiry.

Waters said, “I think we are doing what we need to do, the investigations that goes on, documents are being requested, the six committees that have responsibilities for oversight and investigations are working. I think that we’ll have information that will end up going to the Judiciary Committee in a good period of time. We are moving as well as we possibly can. I don’t care what Mitch McConnell is trying to do.”

”It is going to catch up with him,” she continued. “This is business that someone is speculating about the fact that he’s going to try and basically whitewash it and that really do a real investigation it is not going to work. It is not going to work. The American people want to have the Senate do what the Constitution says they must do a hold a trial. They are acting as the jury, should be acting as the jury. We’ll have information to put before them and they better not try to sweep it under the rug.”

