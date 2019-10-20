Pompeo: ‘Adam Schiff Ought to Be Embarrassed by the Kangaroo Court That He’s Running’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) impeachment inquiry a “kangaroo court.”

Pompeo said, “[M]y view is that each of us has a solemn responsibility to defend the Constitution and to speak the truth. I said this the other day, I hope those office others who go to Capitol Hill will speak truthfully and completely. I this has been unfair in the Nth degree. We have officers there to testify about important security related matters without a State Department lawyer in the room and we’re not being allowed to know what it says. We’re not able to protect the State Department., we’re not able to protect the United States of America. And Adam Schiff ought to be embarrassed by the kangaroo court that he’s running.”

