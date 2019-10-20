Pompeo: I Never Saw a Quid Pro Quo with Ukraine Aide

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he never saw a quid pro quo being pursued by the Trump administration in regards to the military aide for the Ukraine.

When asked about acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney comments at a press briefing last week about Ukraine, Pompeo said, “I never saw that in the decision-making process that I was a part of, the decision surrounding whether there should be Department of Defense assistance as well as State Department assistance provided to push back against Russia. The conversation was always around what were the strategic implications. Would that money get to the right place or would there be corruption in Ukraine and the money wouldn’t flow to the mission that it was intended for. How do we protect that. Is it appropriate for us to provide defensive weapons?”

He added, “I don’t know why Barack Obama held up that funding. Maybe he had a theory too. I don’t know. He never provided it. This administration has done it not once, not twice but now three times.”

