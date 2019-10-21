Bennet: Warren’s ‘Not Being Honest’ About Medicare for All

On Monday’s “CNN Newsroom,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) stated that fellow 2020 candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) isn’t being honest about Medicare for all and her plan “hasn’t been explained to the American people. It’s a soundbite.”

Bennet said, “I’ve been saying that for months, that everybody except Bernie is lying about Bernie’s plan. … Others that have signed on have said sort of magically this will all take care of itself.”

Bennet specifically commented on Warren by stating, “I think she’s not being honest about her plan. And I think her plan, which costs $33 trillion, is the equivalent of 70% of all the taxes that the federal government will collect over the next ten years. I mean, it is a massive increase in taxes to this country, and it hasn’t been explained to the American people. It’s a soundbite.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett