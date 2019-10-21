GOP Sen. Braun: China Negotiations a Wake-Up Call for Companies That Manufacture in China to ‘Get Some Eggs Out of That Basket’

Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) weighed in on the impact of the ongoing United States-China trade negotiations.

Braun acknowledged China was “smart” to hit back at farmers, but said the negotiations have made for a “wake-up” call for companies that manufacture a lot of their products in China to “get some eggs out of that basket.”

“Anybody that was aggressive with their supply chain or lured by that huge market, I think this is a great wake-up call to hedge your bets, get some eggs out of that basket,” stated Braun.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent