CBS’s Killion to AOC: ‘As a Woman of Color, Why Back an Old White Guy?’

Monday, CBS News aired a portion of a sitdown interview with both Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) following the freshman congresswoman endorsing Sanders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination over the weekend.

CBS News correspondent Nicole Killion asked Ocasio-Cortez why she, “a woman of color,” would “back an old white guy” like Sanders.

“I’m going to be a little blunt with you, congresswoman, and don’t take offense, senator,” Killion began, “but as a woman of color, why back an old white guy? And is this the future of the party?”

Ocasio-Cortez replied, “I’m actually very excited about this partnership because it shows what we have to do in our country is that we have to come together across race, across gender, across generation and across class in order to establish our basic systems as rights.”

