GOP Rep. Palmer: ‘Schiff’s a Liar — I Hope It Gets Back to Him’

For the most part, Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) Republican colleagues have low regard for the House Intelligence Committee chairman, who is leading the push for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

During an appearance on Birmingham, AL radio’s Talk 99.5, Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL), the chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee, put that on display.

He was asked about the whereabouts of the so-called “whistleblower” claiming a quid pro quo between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was promoted by Schiff.

“I was in a briefing Wednesday with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and I was with the senator Thursday morning, and I am at the point the story has changed on the whistleblower that I am now referring to that individual, whoever it is, as an unnamed collaborator in effort to overthrow a president,” Palmer said on Monday’s “Matt & Aunie Show.”

The Alabama Republican went on to call Schiff a liar, which Palmer said was demonstrated by his track record.

“Schiff’s a liar,” he continued. “I hope it gets back to him. It’s the consensus that we have. He’s proven himself over and over again to be unreliable. He makes things up as he goes.”

Palmer noted he was onboard with a measure to censure Schiff and referred to his tenure as a federal prosecutor.

“I’m one of the original signatures to censure,” Palmer added. “We should have done it a long time ago. This is a pattern. I started looking at some of Schiff’s background, and right after he got elected to Congress, he got elected during George W. Bush’s presidency. You may remember, President Bush fired seven U.S. attorneys, and Schiff immediately initiated an investigation. He said the firing of those seven U.S. Attorneys was political.”

“Well, I’ve got news for him: It’s always political. Bill Clinton fired all 96 U.S. Attorneys the same day after he got elected,” he continued. “It is the president’s prerogative to have whomever he wants to serve as a U.S. Attorney. So, Schiff has been into this investigation, try to take people down, try to impeach kind of stuff e er since he has been there. He had a rather undistinguished career as a U.S. Attorney himself.”

