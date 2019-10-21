Huckabee on Romney’s Fake Twitter Account: ‘The Work of Kids, Cowards, Couch Potatoes and Perverts’

Monday on “Fox & Friends,” former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) reacted to the revelation Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has been using a fake Twitter account to defend himself.

Huckabee said the fact that Romney is a 72-year-old U.S. senator running a fake Twitter account is “stunning,” adding it is “the work of kids, cowards, couch potatoes and perverts.”

“The man’s 72 years old,” Huckabee emphasized. “Having fake Twitter accounts on social media, that’s the work of kids, cowards, couch potatoes and perverts like Carlos Danger. What on Earth does a United States senator do calling himself Pierre Dilecto? If he’s got something to say, man up and say it.”

“Let us all realize that this guy is not a team player,” he continued. “He’s still bitter because Donald Trump got elected and he didn’t. He needs to get over it.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent