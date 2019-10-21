Warren: Ask Me Why Voters Should Trust I Can Pay for Medicare for All ‘When the Plan Is out’

Question: "Why should caucus-goers be confident that it’s possible to pay for Medicare for All at all if the leading Democratic candidate still needs a couple more weeks to tell them how it’s going to get paid for?" Warren: "Well, why don't you ask me that when the plan is out." pic.twitter.com/qLe15NVhBn

While speaking to reporters in Iowa on Monday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) responded to a question on why voters should believe that you can pay for Medicare for all when she hasn’t released a plan on how to pay for it by stating, “why don’t you ask me that when the plan is out.”

Fox News Correspondent Peter Doocy asked, “Why should caucus-goers be confident that it’s possible to pay for Medicare for all at all if the leading Democratic candidate still needs a couple more weeks to tell them how it’s going to get paid for?”

Warren responded, “Well, why don’t you ask me that when the plan is out.”

