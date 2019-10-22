Alabama Congressional Hopeful Hits ‘Arrogant Socialists Like AOC’ in Viral Ad

The announcement from Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL) earlier this year that she would not be seeking another term as Alabama’s second congressional district representative opened up what some see shaping up to be one of the more interesting GOP congressional primaries in the country this election cycle.

As of last week, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King, Alabama State Rep. Will Dismukes (R), former Alabama State Rep. Barry Moore (R) and Dothan, AL businessman Jeff Coleman have announced their intentions to seek the nod. On Monday, Prattville, AL businesswoman Jessica Taylor added her name to the mix with a video that featured athletic and professional highlights of her career, and took aim at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and the so-called “Squad.”

The spot earned her an invitation on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday.

Taylor is a mother of three and wife to active duty national guardsman, Iraq war veteran, former Alabama state senator, and former general counsel to Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL) Bryan Taylor.

As an Alabama conservative, I’m sick of arrogant socialists like @AOC who’ve never even run a lemonade stand trying to tell us how to live in Alabama. Are you? #AL02 pic.twitter.com/IIsqDQLcTt — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylorAL) October 21, 2019

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor