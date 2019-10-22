GOP Sen. Tim Scott: ‘I Wouldn’t Use the Word Lynching’

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) stated that while he understands President Trump’s “absolute rejection” of the impeachment process, he wouldn’t refer to it as a “lynching” like President Trump did in a tweet.

Scott said, “[T]he impeachment process is the closest thing [to] a political death row trial. So, I get his absolute rejection of the process. I wouldn’t use the word lynching.”

