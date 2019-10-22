Graham: House’s ‘Political Revenge’ Impeachment ‘Should Be Dismissed Quickly’ in the Senate

Late Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced he was introducing a resolution condemning the Democrat-led House of Representatives for its so-called impeachment inquiry.

The South Carolina Republican made the announcement during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity.” Also, during that appearance, Graham called on his U.S. Senate colleagues to support dismissing the impeachment upon arrival in the Senate, which he argued was necessary to defend future presidents.

“This is un-American at its core,” Graham said. “What the House of Representatives is doing is a process of political revenge. It is alien to American due process. It should be dismissed quickly in the United States Senate. So what would happen if they impeached the president based on this closed-door, behind-the-scenes, lack-of-due-process inquiry? We should dismiss it without a trial because it is illegitimate on its face. And if it is allowed to stand, there is no protection for future presidents.”

