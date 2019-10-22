Hurd: Trump Lynching Tweet ‘a Crazy Statement’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Will Hurd (R-TX) stated that President Trump’s tweet comparing the impeachment proceedings to a lynching is “a crazy statement” and that “this level of insensitivity to a dark period is not acceptable.”

Hurd said, “Well, it’s a crazy statement. It shouldn’t have been said, and it shows a level of insensitivity to a horrific period in our history of our country. And this is one of the things that — stop using this kind of language. Because it takes away from the message. But also, it contributes to this notion that Republicans are not understanding of the plight of minorities. And so, I wouldn’t have done it. I would advise him to stay away from that, and again, this level of insensitivity to a dark period is not acceptable.”

