Job Creators Network CEO Ortiz: Latino-Owned Businesses ‘Booming’ Under Trump Economy

Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz on Tuesday touted the economy under President Donald Trump as “incredible” for Latinos in the United States.

Ortiz noted on “Fox & Friends First” how “entrepreneurial” Latinos tend to be, saying Trump’s tax cuts and the decrease in regulations have made for Latino-owned businesses “booming” in the Trump economy, leading to better wages and employment for Hispanics.

“They’re just booming across the board,” Ortiz said.

He explained, “With the tax cut and the drop in regulations and red tape, that has really benefitted Hispanics overall. You know, they’re one of the most entrepreneurial groups out there. Over any other demographic group, in fact, they’re the ones that will open up small businesses first and foremost. And it’s just unbelievable. And that’s really just going right through the entire Hispanic household. If you look at poverty rates, they’re at record lows. If you look at median wages, they’re at record highs. Unemployment is at the lowest it ever has been amongst Hispanics.”

Ortiz went on to say that he does not think Hispanics “could be doing any better than they currently are under the Trump economy.”

