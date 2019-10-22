McConnell: I Wouldn’t Compare Impeachment Process to a Lynching

. @Senatemajldr on on President Trump's 'lynching' tweet: "Given the history in our country, I would not compare this to a lynching. That was an unfortunate choice of words." pic.twitter.com/GNSc4i0RTu

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reacted to President Trump’s tweet comparing the impeachment proceedings to a lynching by stating that he wouldn’t compare the process to a lynching.

McConnell said, “Given the history in our country, I would not compare this to a lynching. That was an unfortunate choice of words. It is an unfair process, and a better way to characterize it would be to call it an unfair process, and inconsistent with the kinds of procedural safeguards that are routinely provided for people in this kind of situation, either in court or in an impeachment process in our country.”

(h/t Grabien)

