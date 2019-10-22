A man suspected of attempted murder escaped from the back of a New York Police Department (NYPD) car before six officers tackled him to the ground, according to a video of the incident.

NYPD officers were responding to reports of a shooting Monday outside the Amsterdam Houses on the Upper West Side of Manhattan around 4 p.m., WABC reported.

One person, Joshua Wiley, 27, was shot and injured at the location. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Police initially investigated the scene and took multiple people into custody. One of the suspects, Raymond Johnson, 28, managed to escape from the back of the squad car while handcuffed, but six police officers stopped him from running away by tackling him to the ground, according to a video obtained by WABC.

Johnson engaged in a brief struggle with the officers in the middle of the intersection before officers carried him away and back into custody.

The officer caught on camera tackling Johnson has received treatment for a leg injury.

Johnson was initially thrown into the back of the squad car for allegedly interfering with an officer who was treating the victim who had been shot in the torso twice, the New York Post reported.

Police charged Johnson with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, assault, resisting arrest, and escape. The victim, Wiley, allegedly used a gun to fire a shot as well and is facing criminal charges— two counts of weapons possession and one count of reckless endangerment.

Two other people were also taken into custody for fighting at the scene.

Authorities charged Levander Floyd, 29, with one count of obstructing governmental administration and one count of disorderly conduct and charged Jesse Miranda, 30, with one count of assault.