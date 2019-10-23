Rep. Byrne on House GOP Storming ‘Impeachment’ Hearing: ‘There Is More to Come’

A group of House Republicans made waves Wednesday morning when they successfully shut down a House Intelligence Committee hearing by entering the room where committee members were questioning Laura Cooper, a Defense Department official, who apparently was pertinent to the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

One of those members was Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL), who reportedly engaged in a back-and-forth with Democrat members of the committee, including House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Val Demings (D-FL).

During an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on Wednesday, Byrne dismissed the claim of a “yelling” match with Schiff. He also explained how the situation evolved from a press conference decrying Schiff’s handling of the hearing to members entering the hearing room in the basement of the Capitol.

According to Byrne, a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat up in 2020 in Alabama, this will not be the last the public hears from House Republicans regarding the matter of impeachment.

“I want to be careful about what I’m going to say because I don’t want to telegraph what we’re going to do,” Byrne said. “But I don’t think we’ve seen the end of this. I think there is more to come, and there needs to be more to come. This process is inappropriate. They should have passed a resolution for the House. They should have put the process and the rules of the process in it. They should have shown the timeline. They should have said this is how you get to call witnesses.”

“This is how the president gets to have somebody present to ask his own questions. They didn’t want to do all that, and now we are where we are. Today they started paying a price they haven’t paid before. They need to figure out where they ultimately want to go with this because I don’t think right now they know what their plan is on how to get this to a vote on the floor of the House.”

