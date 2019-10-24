FNC’s Napolitano to Trump: Uphold the Constitution, Don’t ‘Disparage’ It

On the Wednesday edition of Fox News Channel’s legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano’s “Judge Napolitano’s Chambers,” Napolitano called on President Donald Trump should uphold the Constitution, not “disparage” it.

Napolitano said, the emoluments clause, “is a cause in the Constitution that prohibits federal officeholders from receiving anything of value from foreign government.”

Discussing Trump canceling holding the G7 summit at one of his golf resorts, Napolitano said, “He changed his mind and said we will hold this meeting somewhere else because I don’t need this headache but in the process of saying that he referred to the emoluments clause in the Constitution as phony.”

He added, “It’s very unusual and largely unprecedented for the president of the United States who took an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution to disparage part of it. If he can disparage it, can he overlook it? Can the president of the United States who took the oath to enforce the Constitution enforce only the parts he likes and ignore the parts he dislikes? The answer is no. The presidential oath requires him to be faithful about enforcement.”

He concluded, “When a president of the United States disparages a part of the Constitution, what does that tell us about how seriously he takes his oath.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN