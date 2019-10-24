Meghan McCain: Matt Gaetz Wants to Be a TV Star — ‘Get the Hell Out of Congress’

On Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain criticized Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for leading a group of his fellow Republican lawmakers to walk in and disrupt the House Intelligence Committee’s “impeachment inquiry” hearings Wednesday.

McCain said, “Matt Gaetz, when did you become a TV star or want to be a TV star? You want to do that? Get the hell out of Congress, get a TV job.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “No one’s going to hire him. He’s boring.”

McCain added, “Publicity-stunt politics and commentary is the lowest common denominator, most reductive form of politics. I hate it more than anything else.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN