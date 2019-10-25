FNC’s Wallace on Impeachment: GOP ‘Having Trouble with the Facts’ — They Argue Process

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “American Newsroom,” network anchor Chris Wallace refuted Republican complaints that the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry was unfair to President Donald Trump.

Wallace said, “Well, my feeling is that if you are having trouble with the facts, you argue process. That’s what Republicans are doing right now. The Democrats have gotten some very damaging information from people like William Taylor, the acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Fiona Hill, who used to be one of the top advisors in the National Security Council on Ukraine. Evidence that seems to tie more of a quid pro quo, that there is some evidence from these people working in the Trump administration that the president linked aid to Ukraine, White House meeting with Ukrainian president to getting oppo research on the Democrats.”

He continued, “What Republicans are doing, they’re arguing the process is unfair. You can make that argument, but if you look back during Benghazi when that was being investigated by Trey Gowdy, they had hearings in private and depositions in private. You try to build your case, figure out who are the witnesses that can say something, and who can’t. Then you will end up holding public hearings anyway.”

He added, “There is not a chance in the world they aren’t going the bring the key witnesses up to be questioned by both Republicans and Democrats. Democrats have to make the case for impeachment before they vote. I just think that in the end, after we have these must-see TV hearings with these key witnesses in public in November, I’m not sure people are going to care a lot about what the process was in October.”

He concluded, “For all the talk this is being done in private, there are 45 Republicans who are members of these three committees who have access to this. It’s not like just the Democrats in a room alone with these Trump administration officials. There are 45 Republicans who can be in the room and ask them questions as well.”

