Maher: ‘Squad’ Members Endorsing Sanders Good for Warren

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that multiple members of the House “Squad” endorsing 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is actually good for fellow 2020 candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Because Warren needs to move to the center.

Maher said, “[T]he Squad coming out for Bernie, first thing I thought was, that’s good for Elizabeth Warren. Because it makes him to the left of her, and she needs to move to the middle.”

