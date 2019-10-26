Brooks: Taylor’s Testimony ‘Was the Smoking Gun’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor’s Congressional testimony “was the smoking gun.”

Brooks said, “I think we have learned this was a three-month coordinated campaign, with a whole series of meetings, a lot of people involved, to try to get Ukraine to help Trump’s reelection bid. And so, the Taylor testimony in particular was detailed, methodical. It was the smoking gun. It was clear quid pro quo, an order coming from the president to hold up aid, unless Ukraine did this. And so, that seals the deal, I think.”

