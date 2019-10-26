Thomas: ‘Different Sets of Rules’ for Criticizing Black Conservatives

During an excerpt from “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words,” Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas stated that there is a double standard where black conservatives can be attacked in any manner and it’s accepted “Because you’re not really black. Because you’re not doing what we expect black people to do.”

Thomas said, “There’s different sets of rules for different people. If you criticize a black person who’s more liberal, you’re racist. Whereas, you can do whatever to me, or to now, Ben Carson, and that’s fine. Because you’re not really black. Because you’re not doing what we expect black people to do.”

