Dick Morris on Hillary Clinton: ‘She Feels That God Put Her on the Earth’ to Run for President

Sunday during “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio, political commentator and former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris discussed the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Morris wondered aloud if “the ghost of Hillary Clinton” will jump into the race, saying she “feels entitled” to run and “feels that God put her on the Earth” to run.

“I think at the moment, the issue is will the ghost of Hillary Clinton come out and get into the election? My feeling is she wants to. She feels entitled to do it. She feels compelled to do it. She feels that God put her on the Earth to do it. But she’s hesitant because she realizes the timing is bad,” Morris told host John Catsimatidis, noting her history with silencing sexual harassment victims and how she is “scared to death” of the #MeToo movement.

He went on to say Clinton will likely only join the race if former Vice President Joe Biden drops out.

“If [Biden] goes away, there’s an opening for her because at that point all the Democrats are going to say, ‘Oh my God. Are we going to nominate Elizabeth Warren and be left with only a left-wing, crazy, George McGovern-like candidate to represent us in the election? We’re going to get clobbered! We need a moderate to come out,'” Morris stated.

He added, “[M]ake no mistake. She wants it. She’s planning on it. She’ll do everything she can to achieve it.”

