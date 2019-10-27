Joe Biden Defends His Son’s Ukraine Dealings: ‘He Did Not Do a Single Thing Wrong’

In an interview which aired Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defended his son’s dealings in Ukraine that led to him being appointed to the board of directors of Burisma Holdings despite having not having any experience in the energy sector nor knowing the language.

According to the former vice president, Hunter Biden “did not do a single thing wrong,” adding investigations back that up.

“[Hunter] was already on the board, and he’s a grown man,” Biden outlined. “And it turns out he did not do a single thing wrong as everybody’s investigated.”

Biden went on to say if he is elected, his children will not have jobs in his administration. He then took a shot at the Trump family and Jared Kushner, saying they “know nothing about” working in the White House.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent