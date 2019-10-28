Gohmert: Democrats Want to Divert Attention from Baghdadi to Impeachment

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Trish Regan Primetime,” Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX) stated that Democrats are trying to divert attention from the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and turn the focus back to impeachment.

Gohmert began by saying that the only reason Democrats would “go public” would be if they saw support for impeachment proceedings dropping.

Host Trish Regan then said, “[I]t may have something to do here with the news cycle, right? I mean, President Trump took out the head of ISIS. How do you come back from that one?”

Gohmert responded, “As always, you’re right about that too. Oh, absolutely, Trish, you’re obviously — as usual, you’re right about that, too. That’s right.”

