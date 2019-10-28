Menendez: Trump ‘Deserves Credit’ for Signing off on Baghdadi Raid

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Robert Menendez (D-NJ) stated that President Trump does deserve credit for signing off on the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but that the credit for the execution should go to the military and the intelligence community deserves credit for its work.

Menendez said, “The president deserves credit for calling and for putting an okay and proceeding in such an action. I’ll give him that much credit. But the execution of this action goes to the men and women of the special forces who just did an extraordinary job and have rid the world of someone who was the leader of a terrorist movement for which we still, however, have a challenge. This is my one concern. The president likes to say, mission accomplished far too quickly and far too easily.”

Menendez also stated that President Trump’s attacks on the intelligence community weaken it and praised U.S. intelligence for the work they did in making the Baghdadi raid possible.

