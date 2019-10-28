Scarborough: Trump ‘Sounded Like’ Saddam Hussein, Gaddafi in Announcing Killing ISIS Leader

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough reacted to President Donald Trump’s announcement of the death Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS.

During his press conference, Trump said al-Baghdadi “died like a dog” and a “coward,” which Scarborough said “sounded like” Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi after torturing people.

“[Trump] sounded not like a president of the United States. He actually sounded like Saddam Hussein after torturing people, sounded like Muammar Gaddafi after he would torture people,” Scarborough stated.

He added, “Just like the chants of ‘Lock him up’ last night at the game, it was deeply un-American, deeply troubling.”

