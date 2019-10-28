Schiff to Republican Lawmakers: Where Is Your ‘Respect for the Rule of Law’

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff: "We will not allow the White House to delay our investigation" https://t.co/hKiMuAZwh2 pic.twitter.com/UkK2sjlEmE

On Monday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D- CA) reacted to former White House deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman defying a congressional subpoena related to the so-called impeachment inquiry aimed at President Donald Trump.

Schiff said, “I can understand why the president doesn’t want to come forward. What I find harder to understand is why the Republicans in this body in this House don’t want these witnesses to come forward. Where is their duty to this institution? Where is their duty to the Constitution? Where is their respect for the rule of law? This will not be our last president.”

He added, “They ought to understand the imperative of a Congress to get information from the executive. Without it, we cannot do our jobs.”

